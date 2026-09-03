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Letters to the Editor: Everyone, including pedestrians, has a responsibility to prevent traffic tragedies

A police officer speaks to a driver.
An LAPD officer questions a driver at a DUI checkpoint in the 2500 block of Sunset Boulevard on Aug. 6.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

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To the editor: As a driver, I see distracted and speeding motorists every day — but I also see distracted pedestrians (“Traffic deaths are on the rise. Why is the LAPD pulling over fewer drivers?,” Sept. 1). Having the legal right of way in a crosswalk does not make someone invulnerable. Too often, pedestrians are looking at their phones instead of watching approaching traffic and making eye contact with drivers.

A vehicle can be traveling legally and still pose a deadly threat to someone who is not paying attention. We need safer roads, stronger enforcement and better technology, but pedestrian safety education must be part of the equation. Everyone has a responsibility to prevent these tragedies.

David Boston, Cypress

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