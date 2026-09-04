Letters to the Editor: The hunt for ‘Earth twins’ isn’t where billions of dollars should be spent right now

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To the editor: So massive teams of engineers and scientists have spent more than a decade and $4.3 billion building a space telescope to search super deep space for planets that may be similar to Earth ( “NASA’s new space telescope will aid hunt for ‘Earth twins’ and seek the fate of the universe,” Aug. 28). The light to be studied came from those planets billions of years ago. They may no longer exist.

At best, the scientists will conclude from all the collected data that yes, there just might possibly be some planets out there similar to Earth.

But we already know that from sixth-grade science class: It is a reasonable assumption that some exist. But so what? They’re too far away to visit .

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With the inconclusive conclusion already decided, the scientists are planning the new Habitable Worlds Observatory to try for a better view. And will come to the same conclusion.

Will there be any direct benefits to society from these efforts apart from enhanced engineering technology and employment salaries? Are there no more important, pressing problems that could be solved with $4.3 billion?

Dick Helmuth, Costa Mesa