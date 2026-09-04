Letters to the Editor: Both Democrats and Republicans could be forcing hospital patients to sacrifice

Ambulances parked in front of the emergency room at Children’s Health of Orange County.

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To the editor: An old Soviet joke captures the danger in this situation ( “Fed up with high prices, California weighs penalties against hospitals, other entities,” Aug. 24). After the government raises the price of vodka, an alcoholic father’s hopeful son asks, “Daddy, does this mean you will drink less?” “No,” the father replies. “You will eat less.”

California Democrats are considering penalties for hospitals exceeding spending targets. Congressional Republicans’ reconciliation law cuts Medicaid spending. The policies differ, but both risk making patients absorb the sacrifice through lost coverage, reduced access or diminished services and safety.

Hospitals must eliminate avoidable operational waste. But financial pressure is not an operational road map. Before cuts or penalties, policymakers should test and scale patient-flow optimization: distributing scheduled admissions so avoidable peaks do not overwhelm hospitals.

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The parties may be less different than they believe: Both risk making healthcare spend less by causing patients to receive less.

Eugene Litvak, Lexington, Mass.

This writer is president and chief executive of the Institute for Healthcare Optimization, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the efficiency and quality of healthcare delivery systems.