Letters to the Editor: If you really want to ‘vote the ocean,’ vote the climate first

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To the editor: While I applaud guest contributor David Helvarg’s advice that if we care about the Earth, “vote the ocean,” I say if you care about both Earth and ocean, then foremost vote for the climate ( “To stop Trump’s pillaging, ‘vote the ocean’ this fall,” Sept. 1).

Because I do care about the ocean, I wrote a book years ago: “Coastal Sage: Peter Douglas and the Fight to Save California’s Shore.” Even if countries stopped using the ocean as a giant watery dumpster, the world’s production of greenhouse gases would continue to literally choke marine life, including corals and kelp. This is because about 31% of human-generated atmospheric carbon dioxide is absorbed by oceans, acidifying reefs, warming surface waters and killing kelp.

When we elect public officials who champion renewable energy and make carbon polluters pay, we are working toward saving our imperiled oceans. By voting for the climate, we’re voting for the ocean — and, truly, all life.

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Tom Osborne, Laguna Beach

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To the editor: This excellent op-ed describes many appalling actions by the Trump administration that will include damaging the ocean and stopping climate change mitigations. It exhorts us to use the midterms to restrain these very harmful policies.

These issues may not be a very high voter priority. But by voting to restrain these Trump administration damages, you will also be loosening the overall stranglehold on our nation held by the Republican presidency and congressional majorities, aided by a supportive Supreme Court.

Jack Holtzman, San Diego