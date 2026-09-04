Letters to the Editor: Tim Curry and ‘Rocky Horror’ gave me an opening to question my sexuality

To the editor: When I was in my early 20s, my friends and I discovered “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Roxy Theatre on Sunset Boulevard. The first time I saw it, I was completely blown away. I loved it so much that I saw it probably 20 times.

At the time, I wasn’t even questioning my sexuality. But there was something about that show that connected with me deep in my gut. It was the opening I needed to begin questioning myself. The orgy scene blew my mind. Men loving men and women loving women? What a new concept for me.

Decades later, I’ve been selling a lot of “Rocky Horror” memorabilia, and through that I’ve met some of the most wonderful people. I have such a deep connection with them, and it always comes back to Tim Curry and the show ( “Tim Curry, the versatile star turned pop culture icon with ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ dies at 80,” Aug. 26).

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I met one woman whose mother had been a waitress at the Roxy. She was only 10 when she saw the show there many times. That’s the beauty of “Rocky Horror.” Young people just coming into their own sexual awareness are watching the movie and feeling better about themselves, while people in their 70s who saw it at the Roxy decades ago still talk about how it helped them feel less alone.

Thank you, Tim Curry, for helping so many young people who were confused about their sexuality, and for giving the transgender community and so many others a glimpse of a place where they could fit in.

Denise McCanles, West Hollywood