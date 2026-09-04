Letters to the Editor: You can’t blame the homeless for not having trash pickup

To the editor: People have to live somewhere. If they get priced out of traditional housing, they will do what they have to do ( “Far off the grid in the Antelope Valley, RVers make a mess — and elude the homeless count,” Aug. 28).

It irks me when people criticize homeless people for leaving trash all over the place. My question is, how exactly are they supposed to get rid of trash? They have no designated dumpsters, trash cans or trash pickup. People in conventional housing have giant trucks coming every week to haul away a pile of trash bigger than the human who produces it. Just look at pictures of any of the New York City trash strikes to see what happens when the trucks don’t come.

Robert Wright, Ventura