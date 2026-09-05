Letters to the Editor: California’s billionaires should be stepping up to aid in fire recovery

The children of Christine Moore — Colin, Maddie and Avery — in their Altadena home, which remains uninhabitable after the Eaton fire.

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To the editor: We read Steve Lopez’s recent column with great dismay because we had known Christine Moore from the restaurant Lincoln, which she opened in northwest Pasadena ( “First the fire, then the loss of their mom. The Moores are still fighting to get home to Altadena,” Sept. 1). Immediately, it became the heart of the community, a place to gather with friends and family in celebratory ambiance.

Not only was Moore an excellent businesswoman and chef, she was also a kind, considerate and generous soul. Regretfully, Lincoln closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a noticeable social void.

We are stirred by the plight of her children. After the loss of their mother, the ongoing battle with their insurance company is unconscionable in California, the world’s fourth-largest economy.

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This is a remarkable opportunity for California’s billionaires to come to the rescue of their compatriots. A mere half billion dollars from each of them could be deposited in a fund for displaced Altadena and Pacific Palisades residents and contribute to a faster solution of the current situation. It could also convert into a special fund for natural disasters, since giant forest fires are now the norm in California, a state also subject to earthquakes.

Billionaires, are you ready?

Boualem Bousseloub and Sharon Cakin, Pasadena