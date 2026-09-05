Letters to the Editor: If we don’t vote in climate-conscious candidates, we’ll pay the price

Demonstrators march through Manhattan up to Central Park during the “Make Billionaires Pay” climate protest in September 2025.

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To the editor: Articles like this one — telling us that climate change just isn’t that resonant with voters — always remind me of Wile E. Coyote when he ventures far out beyond the safety of a cliff ( “Earth is sizzling, but climate isn’t a hot topic for Democrats in this year’s campaigns,” Sept. 2).

At some point, the laws of gravity kick in and Coyote pays the price and plummets. We, too, are paying the price for our recklessness — but in this case, there’s no cartoon ending. Trapping more heat in Earth’s atmosphere causes real heat waves, real flooding, real costs, real suffering. Like gravity, it’s just science.

Please, vote for candidates who vote for clean energy. Lives depend on us ending fossil fuel use.

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Judith Trumbo, Thousand Oaks