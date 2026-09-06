Letters to the Editor: Good ideas are being ignored in Catalina Island’s deer debacle

A deer watches a visitor while foraging for food on the hillside next to Catalina Island Health.

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To the editor: I just left Catalina Island a few days ago. The fawns were running through the campground, which was delightful ( “Killing of Catalina Island deer will go forward despite last-minute appeals,” Sept. 2).

I also spent time engaging in conversation with a couple of extremely bright and informed prominent persons on the island. They both had intelligent ideas for dealing with the deer situation. Good ideas are being ignored. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s fire chief needs to be brought into the conversation.

The deer need food. So, get them food — carrots and apples from corporate sources. Then they won’t eat the precious chaparral. I would also like to see the “specific scientific studies” that say the herbivores must be removed, as referenced by the Catalina Island Conservancy’s Pepe Barton.

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Think outside of the box, Catalina Island Conservancy. On this issue, Hahn is correct.

Diane Thornton, Los Angeles