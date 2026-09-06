Letters to the Editor: From Dolly Parton to Gloria Steinem, we’ve lost some iconic women recently

Gloria Steinem speaks in support of Sissy Farenthold for vice president of the United States at a news conference at the Doral Hotel in Miami Beach during the 1972 Democratic National Convention.

To the editor: America has lost two female icons over these past couple of weeks.

Dolly Parton was the symbol of an American success story. Her rise from humble beginnings to become one of the most important figures in American culture was proof that, in this country, anything is possible. Yet the fame and fortune never changed her. She remained personable, sweet, down to earth and warm. Ordinary people love to see their celebrities remain humble and true to themselves and for many, Parton personified these values.

People also love to see what celebrities do with their wealth to help others and again, Parton embodied generosity and empathy. She will be remembered not only for her music, but also for her ease, warmth, kindness and integrity.

Gloria Steinem was another force to be reckoned with — a true feminist, whose visions, beliefs, boldness and endless energy to fight for equal justice opened doors for millions of women who benefitted from her relentless pursuit of justice ( “Gloria Steinem, charismatic feminist and co-founder of Ms. Magazine, dies at 92,” Sept. 3). She was outspoken, unapologetic, demanding and pragmatic, organizing movements that would lead to changes in the workplace and beyond.

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When many women could not open a checking account on their own, when they could not obtain a credit card without a man’s signature, and when the words “sexual harassment” did not even exist in the cultural lexicon, Steinem set out to change the status quo and make sure that women possessed the same rights as men. Today, society at large is a better place because of her fights.

Shiva Farivar, Lake Forest

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To the editor: If you’re a woman and some man should say to you that you look great for your age, you might want to do what Steinem did when a reporter said that to her when she turned 40. She retorted , “This is what 40 looks like — we’ve been lying for so long, who would know?”

Jill Chapin, Santa Monica