Letters to the Editor: Jews and Muslims must work together to fight hateful rhetoric

Mosab Hassan Yousef, a Palestinian ex-militant who spoke at the Jewish American Summit on Sunday in Los Angeles, appeared in 2015 at an event for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

To the editor: Guest contributors David N. Myers and Salam Al-Marayati once again wisely articulate the way Islamophobia is reinforced by the hateful rhetoric that is so widespread in our society, and how easily it morphs into Jew hatred and hatred of every other non-Christian group ( “Combating Islamophobia and antisemitism is a shared responsibility,” Sept. 5).

For Jews, this is a time of year, culminating in Yom Kippur, in which we are obligated to look inward, both as individuals and as a community. So many of the sins that we articulate and contemplate in our prayer service have to do with speech.

It is truly an abomination that the Jewish American Summit, held on Aug. 30 (during the pre-Rosh Hashanah Hebrew month of Elul), would allow a speaker to say that he does not want Muslims in America, among many worse comments. Who is the audience for such a presentation?

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It is time for those of us who care to do a serious internal reckoning and think about how words matter. “Cheshbon hanefesh” is a Jewish spiritual practice that involves deep self-reflection and moral inventory, and is most famously done during this present month of Elul leading up to Rosh Hashanah. The purpose is to contemplate where we might have made mistakes in order to motivate us to be the best kind of human beings we can be.

Myers and Al-Marayati model for us how Jews working together with our Muslim brothers and sisters (and also our Christian siblings, for that matter) is the only way to overcome the climate of hate and violence that poisons our society.

Annette Gottlieb, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Myers and Al-Marayati should take greater care and show more moral and civic responsibility at a time of dramatically rising anti-Jewish hate and violence to avoid pejoratively generalizing the Jewish community of L.A. and, more broadly, of California and the U.S. Such discourse increases the marginalization and vulnerability of Jews.

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There are active programs of interfaith solidarity that connect the Jewish and Muslim communities in L.A. and in the Bay Area. In these programs, both communities support each other, share holiday celebrations and maintain ongoing dialogue and connection. They sustain long-term relationships of mutual engagement and shared advocacy for common values of advancing civil rights, access to justice, religious freedom and safety of worship. Synagogues in Berkeley, for example, have nurtured close relationships of care over many years with various Muslim communities. This op-ed, unfortunately, erases these.

Less institutionally — but no less importantly — positive interfaith relationships between Jewish and Muslim communities exist on an individual and neighborhood level in Berkeley and in other group settings in the Bay Area and in L.A. at universities, in cultural gatherings of music and the arts, in the business sector and in countless friendships. Rather than casting aspersions on Jewish communities in an essentializing, homogenizing and reductive way and depicting them inaccurately as indifferent to the rights and welfare of their Muslim co-citizens, they might consider learning about the vast interfaith communities that they call for but seem uninformed about.

Noam Schimmel, Berkeley

This writer is a lecturer in global studies at UC Berkeley.

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To the editor: One thing the authors do not address is how we got here. We got here in 2015 with the presidential nomination of Donald Trump. That’s when the hate speech ramped up. That’s when it became OK (or at least, accepted) to spew hatred against all sorts of people and groups; anyone whose religion was not Christian, anyone who disagreed with the ideas put forth by Trump, anyone with a disability, anyone who had been a prisoner of war, anyone who’s a woman or an immigrant.

If we all disavowed this kind of speech, no matter our politics, and said, “We will not vote for you if you continue these lies and this hatred,” imagine where we might be today. Because we did not do this, we must do it now and vote with what’s left of our morals to put an end to this hatred. We are so much better than this.

Barbara Busch, Santa Barbara