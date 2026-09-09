Letters to the Editor: I don’t want utilities to go bankrupt, but we’re the ones who need help

To the editor: I agree that it would have been nice to see Senate Bill 492 passed, or even voted on ( “Wildfire bill flameout sad for California,” Sept. 1). But what George Skelton’s column missed was why the utility companies are working so hard to scuttle any reform that does not include significant caps on what victims can recover, and why victims/survivors are fighting so hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.

For-profit utilities, including Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric, have started at least seven of the 20 most destructive wildfires in the state. Edison and PG&E have repeatedly failed to take the steps to fix their aging infrastructure. Sempra, on the other hand, did , and it has not started a wildfire since.

Nobody wants a utility to go bankrupt. But when executives from Edison and PG&E complain that they are risking exactly that, it comes off as so many crocodile tears. Both companies made record profits in 2025 (more than $4 billion for Edison) and saw their executives’ compensations rise . If they are that seriously worried that wildfire claims will hurt them so badly, why aren’t they fixing the problems that have repeatedly caused the wildfires?

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The answer is simple. It costs them less to pay settlements than it does to fix their infrastructure. Basic math and logic. As long as this continues, we will see more catastrophic wildfires, more lives lost, more homes and businesses lost and more communities gutted. It’s also why we as a state cannot afford any more utility bailouts. They’re not the ones who are hurting. Instead, they are hurting us.

Anne Louise Bannon, Altadena

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To the editor: Like thousands of others, my family lost our Altadena home on Jan. 7, 2025. We are involved in a lawsuit against Southern California Edison. Even before a recent investigation confirmed it, we knew it had to be responsible.

We lost everything. We’re constantly reminded of our loss, every single day. The amount of paperwork, stress and heartache in rebuilding our lives has been immeasurable.

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The insurance companies make a tremendous amount of money (look at executive pay plus bonuses), as do the utility companies’ executives, and we homeowners and renters pay and pay and pay, with increases year over year. We did the math when we got solar, and our utility bills have increased an average of 9% annually over several years. Now our insurance company wants to recoup its money, if we recover some from Edison. Isn’t it time we get a break? Isn’t it time that we hold all of these companies accountable to do what we are paying for?

We’ve paid into homeowners insurance for more than 30 years. We pay utility bills every month. The insurance company’s job is to pay the claim. The utility’s job is to provide consistent and safe energy. They all should be held accountable to doing their jobs, as is their contract with us. Consumers should not be held back from holding them accountable.

Wendy Winter, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Skelton is right in that the wildfire bill flameout is sad for California, but the absence of a bill is really a matter of what might be best for the people of California.

The obvious solution might be to repair the electrical lines so that they do not arc and cause fires, but that is costly for the utilities. At the other end of the problem, insurance companies are already leaving the state. Insurers want out too because it is better to take in premiums instead of paying out money when something bad happens.

How does one fix this situation? As Skelton says, it’s complicated, which is probably why the state government ultimately walked away. Legislators don’t want to step on the toes of either the utilities or the insurance companies, meaning that the people are left in the lurch, waiting for the next big fire to burn our way.

We need help and not legislators who don’t want to harm their campaign benefactors. But that seems unlikely. So, we wait and cross our fingers, hoping that the next fire, flood or earthquake doesn’t harm us.

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Edgar Kaskla, Garden Grove