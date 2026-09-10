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Letters to the Editor: Sonny Angels and other dolls are turning some stores into casinos for kids

Two women surrounded by dolls speak in front of a mounted cellphone.
Ava B., left, and Kelly Parks showcase and unbox Sonny Angels dolls during a TikTok live auction at JapanLA in Los Angeles.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

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To the editor: Hooray! Someone besides me sees stores like JapanLA for what they are (“How a cute L.A. Hello Kitty shop became a target for TikTok trolls,” Sept. 4). They are casinos wrapped up in cute packages, geared to entice children.

I went into one for the first (and last) time earlier this year and walked out absolutely shocked and horrified at what they are marketing and how.

It would not surprise me to learn that 10 years from now, there is a dramatic rise in gambling addictions. At least when you gamble in a casino, there is a remote chance that you will get money. At these stores, all the consumer gets is a cute piece of plastic (and usually not even the one they want!) that will eventually end up in a landfill because they will have no real value whatsoever.

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Natalie Meyer, Glendale

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