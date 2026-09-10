Letters to the Editor: The plastics industry loves the status quo. Consumers are the ones who pay

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To the editor: I read with interest about the plastics industry’s attempts to delay or defeat Senate Bill 54, the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act ( “Who’s behind the secretive multimillion-dollar campaign to crush California’s landmark plastics law?,” Sept. 3).

When measured by weight, plastics make up 14% of what’s dumped in California landfills. When measured by volume, they make up 50% . Californians are sending 12,000 tons of plastic per day to landfills. Plastic production is projected to double or triple by 2050 .

Californians seem to believe that all the plastics stamped with chasing arrows go to a recycling center and are “reborn.” Less than 9% of plastics are recycled in California and the rest of the U.S.

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State economists put the cost of the plastics law to the consumer at $100 annually per household — hardly a draconian expense, and hardly the $1,000 per year touted by the plastics industry as a scare tactic. Municipalities will benefit under SB 54, as recycling will reduce future landfill needs. If landfill plastic were reduced by half, it would reduce landfill space requirements by 25%.

SB 54 will encourage the substitution of plastic in favor of other more easily recycled materials such as paper, aluminum or glass. The law may not be perfect, but it is a start to address the problem. If you walk Laguna’s beaches, plastic is everywhere. The plastics industry loves the status quo in which disposal continues as the customers’ problem and the industry can continue to use landfills as a plastics toilet.

Support SB 54’s immediate enactment and enforcement.

George Orff, Laguna Beach

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To the editor: I have been hearing about the plastics state law Senate Bill 54 since 2022. There is no question that manufacturers must accept responsibility for the environmental impact they are passing on to consumers and taxpayers by continuing to use plastic packaging and utensils that are poisoning the earth and overall environmental health. At this point, we don’t even know the total impact that plastic pollution has on the health of humans.

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My hope is that this seven-month-old coalition, Californians for Affordable Packaging, can stop the legal attacks and that manufacturers accept responsibility for their part in the health of our environment. The change needs to happen for our earth and for the future health of all living things.

Christina Koch, Pasadena