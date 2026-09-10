Letters to the Editor: It’s absurd to think that Prop. 40 will drive out all of our billionaires

To the editor: Of course, the proposed billionaire tax cannot and was never intended to solve all of California’s financial problems ( “Vote no on Prop. 40. It ignores education, housing and safety,” Sept. 6). Its intent is simply to help cover medical costs that millions of California residents are facing after the disastrous cuts of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which also awarded the very wealthy with substantial tax breaks. I haven’t heard of any billionaires offering to return those gains to help the state.

Proposition 40 is a one-time tax bill and it is impossible to predict future extensions. With the one-time limit, it seems quite absurd that California billionaires will pull all their resources and workers out of this state, considering that many have chosen California for its known advantages.

Proposition 40 has a good chance of passing because people are fed up with the policies of the current administration. To negate Prop. 40, the rich have put two measures on the ballots, Propositions 41 and 42, with scary, ambiguous language that seek to effectively block Prop. 40 and prevent billionaires from paying their fair share.

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Patricia Kruger, Seal Beach