Letters to the Editor: It’s been 20 years since ‘Inconvenient Truth’ and climate change is still questioned

To the editor: According to Deirdre Macnab, “Ranchers are extremely concerned [about climate change] and under tremendous pressure,” so I guess now that makes it an official problem ( “Global warming is ruining their way of life. These Colorado ranchers demand accountability,” Sept. 5). It has been 20 years since the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” spilled the beans to the public about climate change and fossil fuel.

The message was ignored and labeled a hoax, and that message has persisted in this country into the present, pushed by the fossil fuel industry and politicians from top to bottom. Over 20 years, innovations and possible solutions have been shot down, wrapped in red tape out of greed and willful ignorance. So I guess we all must wait for the remaining ostriches to pull their heads out of the sand and discover their personal inconveniences and hope that the destruction is manageable.

Judith Maertz, Anaheim

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To the editor: Macnab and her neighbors talk of taking Suncor Energy and Exxon Mobil to court in an effort to seek reimbursement for the damage the companies have caused by extracting and selling oil and related products. Pursuing such a path through the courts is going to take years and is uncertain to succeed. I suggest they pursue a faster path: This November, push out those in Congress who are ignoring the gigantic economic impact of man-made global warming.

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Michael Ernstoff, Los Angeles