Letters to the Editor: Programs that pair seniors with younger roommates can be a win-win

Sarah Lawlor, left, and Rudy Ramirez make music at Ramirez’s Foster City home. She rents a room from him as part of a home-sharing program in the Bay Area.

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To the editor: My former classmate, later colleague and longtime friend and ally, the late Janet Witkin, founded an organization in Los Angeles to do exactly what Los Angeles Times reporter Grace Toohey described in this article: Alternative Living for the Aging , or ALA ( “Facing California’s housing crisis, seniors are finding young roommates — and companionship,” Sept. 2).

Witkin worked tirelessly to match seniors with younger people, who paid a modest rent in exchange for stable housing and providing a few helpful services to the elderly homeowner.

ALA was a resounding success. After Witkin’s untimely death in 2009 at age 62, the organization was renamed as Affordable Housing for the Aging. The agency still screens and matches seniors with younger people who are willing to be of some assistance to their senior “roommate.”

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Other local agencies also provide matching services. The matches provide stable housing for the younger renter at a monthly rate well below unaffordable market rates, and the senior benefits financially and emotionally from the companionship.

It’s truly a win-win. Seniors get a bit of extra income, and the inventory of affordable housing increases, however slightly. One caveat: ALA also monitors these matches. The risk of vulnerable seniors is too high to match without monitoring.

Teresa DeCrescenzo, Studio City

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To the editor: Every time I hear about arrangements for seniors renting out rooms to young people, I am reminded of the first time I heard about this brilliant idea.

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I was attending a lecture and discussion with the renowned psychoanalyst and Holocaust refugee Dr. Hedda Bolgar. She was in her 90s at the time, living in her own home and still seeing patients. She mentioned that she was able to live independently by renting a room in her home to a succession of young people, often college students, who received reduced rent in exchange for doing small household tasks that she was no longer able to do.

I thought it was a great idea at the time, and now, as I age, I think that this might be a useful arrangement for me at some point in the future.

Bruce Hirsch, Culver City