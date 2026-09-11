Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: With Venezuela oil deal, we could be repeating the mistakes we made in Iran

Two women sit and speak with each other in front of a Venezuelan flag.
Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, speaks with the country’s minister of petroleum and hydrocarbons, Paula Henao, during a Sept. 2 news conference in Caracas regarding the oil agreement reached with the U.S.
(Jesus Vargas / Getty Images)

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: The Trump administration should heed history as it oversees Venezuela after removing its leader (“As Trump locks in oil deal, Venezuelans ask: What happened to elections?,” Sept. 7). In 1953, the U.S. engineered something similar elsewhere, helping install a pliant dictator to restore Western access to vast oil supplies. In 1979, that country revolted, radicalized, and reclaimed its oil, and has been a steadfast adversary ever since. That country is Iran.

Keeping Venezuela off a similar path requires the U.S. to ensure legitimate elections are held there and to accept the results, even if President Delcy Rodriguez is ousted.

Scott Russell, Long Beach

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement