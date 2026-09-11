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Letters to the Editor: With Venezuela oil deal, we could be repeating the mistakes we made in Iran
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To the editor: The Trump administration should heed history as it oversees Venezuela after removing its leader (“As Trump locks in oil deal, Venezuelans ask: What happened to elections?,” Sept. 7). In 1953, the U.S. engineered something similar elsewhere, helping install a pliant dictator to restore Western access to vast oil supplies. In 1979, that country revolted, radicalized, and reclaimed its oil, and has been a steadfast adversary ever since. That country is Iran.
Keeping Venezuela off a similar path requires the U.S. to ensure legitimate elections are held there and to accept the results, even if President Delcy Rodriguez is ousted.
Scott Russell, Long Beach