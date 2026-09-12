Letters to the Editor: Trump’s Obamacare rebate stunt is pure ‘desperation’ ahead of midterms

To the editor: The cynical ploy by the Trump administration to promise a tiny $500 rebate check to just 1 million out of 19 million Affordable Care Act enrollees, coupled with unrealistic $5,000 stimulus dividends for Americans should his party retain its majorities in Congress in the midterms, constitutes sheer electoral-inspired desperation and bribery ( “Trump promises $500 Obamacare rebate checks for 1 million enrollees in 30 states,” Sept. 10).

The administration, with complete Republican support, refused to allow the ACA subsidies to be extended, leading to massive spikes in premiums for enrollees and convincing many to drop plans altogether. As Democrats en masse insisted on renewing them last year, Republicans resisted every step of the way, leading to the longest full government shutdown in history. Contrary to the administration’s implication that the Biden administration somehow was at fault for costly plans and “overcharged” participants on the exchanges, Democrats accurately predicted they would skyrocket in price should the ACA subsidies expire.

If genuine interest exists from the president to lower costs for ACA enrollees and encourage more to sign up for healthcare, he should convince the recalcitrant members of his party to constructively work with their colleagues across the aisle to meaningfully renew the subsidies.

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Anthony Arnaud, Laguna Niguel