Letters to the Editor: AI isn’t the only danger to humanity that companies should rein in

To the editor: When leading researchers in the field of artificial intelligence tell us that there is a 10% chance that AI will wipe out human civilization in a decade, that is a pretty scary proposition ( “Amodei, Altman, Musk call for slowing AI model development,” Sept. 12). I know that many of my fellow humans take this seriously and are terrified that this may happen. However, if I were prone to optimism (I usually am not), I could see the suggestions by the heads of these AI companies that they could cooperate to find a solution — maybe even bring China into the agreement — as astoundingly hopeful. When have business leaders, whose job is making profits, ever risked market share to act for the benefit of humankind? It is truly amazing.

My question: Has anyone in the environmental field come up with a percentage to indicate the risk that human-caused climate change will destroy civilization in the not-so-distant future? How about nuclear weapons? Is there a chance that companies and countries could cooperate to save the future of humanity? I would hate to be saved from destruction by AI only to succumb to environmental collapse or nuclear war.

Is there a solution? Can humans cooperate to save civilization? Maybe ask AI.

Laurie Jacobs, San Clemente

..

To the editor: Anita Chabria hits the nail on the head ( “Will ‘Coxon Day’ save us from AI destruction?,” Sept. 11). AI is unlikely to kill us all in a decade, but is already killing some of us right now. It’s not just AI chatbots encouraging suicide, but data centers and their attendant air, water and noise pollution.

Advertisement

It is incredible a teenager in North Carolina can be arrested for an alleged role in the San Diego Islamic Center shooting, but when ChatGPT reportedly aids a shooting at Florida State University, no human is accountable.

Just open the door to AI companies facing civil and criminal liability for their agents and algorithms and then watch how quickly they manage to come up with effective safeguards.

Michael Smallberg, San Diego

..

To the editor: This column mentions several people in the AI business who “earnestly believe” AI could soon kill us. Then it mentions the perspective of another AI expert, Rob Bensinger, who thinks we “overcomplicate regulation.” “Simply control the resources AI companies need — water, power, data centers — and suddenly we have leverage,” the article paraphrases.

Advertisement

Yeah, but we have many examples already of mere humans being able to hack into and interrupt the electric grid, the internet and water treatment systems. If humans can already do that, why does Bensinger think AI couldn’t figure that out too? If it is that “simple” to gain controlling leverage over AI, why are so many other professionals sounding alarms and giving up their jobs and their paychecks?

Jim Arden, Valley Village

..

To the editor: When I read articles questioning whether rogue AI could “kill us all” ( “Is there really a 10% chance AI could kill us all?,” Sept. 11) and the president’s assurances that “it’s going to be fine” ( “‘It’s going to be fine’: Trump rebuffs rising alarm over AI dangers, sparking outcry,” Sept. 11), I am reminded of a scene in the film “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Astronaut Dave Bowman asks HAL, the computer operating his spaceship, to open the pod bay doors so he can reenter his spaceship and return to Earth. HAL calmly says, “Sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.”

This may be the troubling future some are concerned about as AI takes control of basic and critical decision-making. I am certainly not reassured by the president’s comments, as his “four-to-five-week” war in Iran moves into its sixth month and the cost of living continues to rise.

Joe Hilberman, Westwood