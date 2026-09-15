Letters to the Editor: California’s clean energy achievements prove the power of our vote

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To the editor: This article illustrates the fact that solving the climate crisis is a political problem — easily solved at the ballot box ( “The surprising reason California survived record summer heat without blackouts,” Sept. 11). Californians elected forward-thinking politicians who set clean energy goals. Those politicians created and supported programs to reduce dependence on polluting fossil fuels and speed deployment of renewable energy. California’s clean energy achievements are the result of enlightened politics.

The science is clear: Fossil fuel pollution is killing millions and overheating the planet with dire consequences. The economics are clear: Clean renewable solar, wind and battery storage are cheaper than dirty fossil fuels. Politics hold the solutions.

Political decisions — who we vote for, which parties and policies we support — will determine whether we decarbonize our economy before climate changes overwhelm us. The only way to stop global warming and the rogue fossil fuel industry causing it is through political action, which means voting for those politicians who support phasing out fossil fuels and against those who don’t.

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Robert Taylor, Santa Barbara

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To the editor: The reason reliance upon battery storage to avoid blackouts is surprising is because there is not a daily headline along these lines: “Battery storage helped avoid another blackout yesterday.” Climate-hushing in most media spaces leaves people unaware of the quiet but relentless advance of clean energy and storage. This is now reaching a performance level splashy enough to report.

I am optimistic that as citizens become more aware, the benefits of clean energy (lowest cost, least polluting) will accelerate transition away from Earth-heating fossil fuels. Go to a town hall and ask the candidates, “What is your position on permit reform to get more clean energy infrastructure built?” Let’s shorten the delays that are a barrier to so many pending large-scale clean energy projects.

A future of clean and healthy air and water and smaller electric bills is not a pie-in-the-sky dream. It is within reach.

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Gary M. Stewart, Laguna Beach