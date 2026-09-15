Letters to the Editor: California should think beyond letters and numbers for license plates

To the editor: California could triple the available plate-number supply by adding an extra symbol to the front or rear of the number ( “California is changing its license plate sequence for the first time since the 1980s,” Sept. 11). I suggest the use of a star.

European car plates are somewhat wider than California plates. Our plates are 12 by 6 inches. European plates are usually 20 inches wide while being slightly shorter. Switching to the European size with an extra symbol makes for more combinations. The larger size would make the numbers easier to read and could lead to tracking down hit-and-run motorists using just a partial plate read by witnesses and CCTV.

Richard Blyth, Los Angeles