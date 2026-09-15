Letters to the Editor: Smithsonian’s Lonnie Bunch never wavered in portraying our history honestly

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To the editor: Americans committed to telling the full and honest story of our nation owe Lonnie Bunch a debt of gratitude ( “Lonnie Bunch to retire from Smithsonian leadership following clash with Trump administration,” Sept. 8). As secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, he has stood firm against the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape American history to fit its political agenda. Through it all, Bunch has remained committed to his belief that the Smithsonian is “part of the glue that holds the country together.”

Bunch’s greatest legacy may be his service as the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Under his leadership, the museum presented a full and unvarnished view of America in all its greatness and messiness. I have had the privilege of visiting the museum more than 20 times and leading delegations of educators through this extraordinary institution. The museum does not simply tell the African American story. It embodies the American story.

As President Barack Obama said at the museum’s dedication, “This is the place to understand how protest and love of country don’t merely coexist but inform each other.”

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That is the vision Bunch brought to the Smithsonian. For that, I thank him.

Julian Kenneth Braxton, Boston