Letters to the Editor: L.A. needs to make structural changes to have more effective officials

To the editor: L.A. officials’ failure to address the potential fire hazards of abandoned properties is probably due to muddled lines of responsibility, lack of staff empowerment and a culture of indifference ( “Abandoned properties, fire hazards. Are L.A. mayor candidates part of the fix, or the problem?,” Sept. 12).

There are at least two ways to address this. One would be for the mayor to hold department heads accountable and institute a program to change the culture. The second would be to create a citywide ombudsman office staffed with experienced, seasoned people. The people in such an office would know how the city works, what levers to push and who to call, and make recommendations for improvement. Only then can we begin to see real change and improved responsiveness.

Stewart Chesler, Sherman Oaks