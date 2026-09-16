Letters to the Editor: Trump’s proposed census changes are another attempt to distort reality

Immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court in 2019 as the justices hear arguments over the Trump administration’s plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census.

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To the editor: A recent Los Angeles Times article reports another attempt by the Trump administration to establish and reinforce a particular version of reality ( “Under Trump, census eyes sweeping plan to omit immigrants, race data,” Sept. 11). As described in the article, the administration seeks to change key demographic questions that have long been used by the U.S. Bureau of the Census to identify personal characteristics.

Historically, these questions have determined political representation and the distribution of social and economic resources. The information they provide is a critical source for research about social and economic standing and trends. This research is used to address important questions about societal well-being and public policy.

By virtue of his public proclamations, Trump sets out a particular view of the American experience. Under his interpretation, immigrants are viewed as savages, slavery’s evils are minimized and social welfare programs are portrayed as riddled with fraud.

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These and other views have been advanced in a variety of forms. Informational displays at national parks have been revised; the national archivist has been dismissed; the curriculum at the nation’s military academies has been modified; the existence of climate change has been denied; the Smithsonian has been censored; and potential concerns about artificial intelligence dismissed.

All speak to Trump’s efforts to institutionalize a particular version of reality. Rejecting proposed changes to the census would help prevent further distortion of what most of us have learned about social facts and social reality.

Michael Hollis, Glendale