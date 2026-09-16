Letters to the Editor: Without defense attorneys, the American legal system doesn’t work

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To the editor: It’s a hard job being a defense attorney. Even at prestigious American universities, ill-considered invective may be directed at defense lawyers, such as Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s counsel, Melanie T. Partow, and Harvey Weinstein’s counsel, Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. ( “UCLA chancellor rebukes law school event with 9/11 ‘mastermind’ attorney; organizers push back,” Sept. 12)

The American legal system depends on defense counsel as much as it depends on prosecutors, juries and judges. Without all of these elements working together, American courts can and do misfire, as they did in the case of the Central Park Five in New York City in 1989.

Our society needs to thank defense attorneys. The right to competent counsel is one of the greatest privileges afforded to our citizens.

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Stuart Gallant, Belmont, Mass.