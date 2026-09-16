Letters to the Editor: A bus lane through Eagle Rock ‘will literally split our community in half’

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To the editor: When I and others sued the MTA’s board of directors three years ago to stop or modify this project, we did so on behalf of more than 3,000 Eagle Rock residents and businesses who had signed petitions opposing it, petitions that were submitted to and ignored by MTA ( “A bus lane through Eagle Rock is slated to open before the Olympics. Will it hurt businesses?,” Sept. 9). In court, we were squashed like a bug. This time, Goliath won.

At the time, this BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project was all about getting people from North Hollywood to Pasadena 20 minutes faster. Other alternatives, including using the parallel 210 Freeway, were floated but set aside. Now all of the sudden it’s about the 2028 Olympics, which was on nobody’s radar screen when the project was conceived. It remains a horrible plan for Eagle Rock and if or when completed will literally split our community in half.

Now, perhaps too late, it is finally getting the attention it has deserved all along.

Bob Warnock, Eagle Rock

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To the editor: My wife and I bought our house in Eagle Rock in late 1988. We were attracted to the small-town feel and lack of traffic and parking problems. Little by little, the quality of life here has eroded.

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Parking regulations were tossed out the window several years ago. Then a vocal, well-organized group of bicyclists got dedicated bike lanes put in, obliterating one lane for auto traffic. We now have two lanes for cars in each direction, down from three.

I never see the bike lanes used during the week, only on weekends. The express bus lane is the latest nail in the coffin. We are going to go down to one lane for cars.

A series of public meetings were held in 2021 and 2022, but these were posturing. Metro ignored any input that didn’t agree with what it has already decided to do in closed-door meetings.

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I am not against improvements in public transportation, but let’s not do it at the expense of automobile drivers, who will always be the vast majority. Spending billions of dollars to reduce the time it takes to get somewhere on public transit from two times as long as it takes by car down to 1.9 times as long is not going to increase ridership measurably. Most of the speed benefit of the express bus comes from having fewer stops and synchronizing the traffic lights with the bus.

The dedicated bus lane makes the project outrageously expensive, penalizes automobile drivers and provides a negligible speed increase for the bus.

Dave Gustavson, Eagle Rock