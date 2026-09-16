Letters to the Editor: Hydrogen is expensive and currently inefficient. The LADWP needs a backup plan

To the editor: The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s plan to ensure that all our electricity is produced without burning fossil fuels relies on refueling its gas plants with hydrogen ( “L.A. says it will clean up its biggest gas power plant. Environmentalists aren’t buying it,” Sept. 10). This is a very expensive solution, with just a single proposed hydrogen-ready power plant expected to cost close to $1 billion.

Since we now know that sufficient hydrogen is not only highly unlikely to be available any time soon but is in any case uneconomic, inefficient to produce, highly flammable and a toxin-emitting polluter when burned, what is LADWP’s Plan B for achieving its clean energy goals?

Catherine Ronan, Los Angeles