Letters to the Editor: Hydrogen is expensive and currently inefficient. The LADWP needs a backup plan
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To the editor: The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s plan to ensure that all our electricity is produced without burning fossil fuels relies on refueling its gas plants with hydrogen (“L.A. says it will clean up its biggest gas power plant. Environmentalists aren’t buying it,” Sept. 10). This is a very expensive solution, with just a single proposed hydrogen-ready power plant expected to cost close to $1 billion.
Since we now know that sufficient hydrogen is not only highly unlikely to be available any time soon but is in any case uneconomic, inefficient to produce, highly flammable and a toxin-emitting polluter when burned, what is LADWP’s Plan B for achieving its clean energy goals?
Catherine Ronan, Los Angeles