Letters to the Editor: Don’t just build new condos. Save the ones that we already have.

Andio Condominium complex, right, in San Diego is one of the few condo buildings under construction in California.

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To the editor: To save the California condominium, we need to focus not just on new construction but also on those buildings built, or converted, in the boom years of the 1970s and 1980s ( “The California condo is dying. Can this affordable housing option be saved?,” Sept. 11).

Most have reached midlife with deferred maintenance and a need for special assessments, a failure due in part to legislative insistence on a long-term reserve funding system. This is a system that, with requirements for safe investments and an astonishing but rarely noted 30% federal tax on HOA interest income, couldn’t even keep up with inflation.

From a public policy perspective, saving midlife condominiums is far less expensive than building more housing. Legislation needs to address the needs of older buildings and offer alternatives to traditional reserve funding that incentivizes current repairs. For condominiums that serve residents with lower incomes, we need to go even further, with programs for grants or no-interest loans.

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If we don’t get this right, people will lose their homes and their investments, and we will collectively lose a significant share of this state’s affordable housing.

Doris Goldstein, Los Angeles