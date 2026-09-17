Letters to the Editor: Trump’s most enduring monument won’t be an arch or a name on a building

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To the editor: If President Trump spent a fraction of the time trying to solve the real problems facing Americans that he spends trying to interfere in our elections, we’d be living in paradise right now ( “Supreme Court halts Trump’s proposed limits on mail ballots for this year’s elections,” Sept. 14).

The problem for Americans is that Trump has decided solving real problems is hard — particularly the ones he created, such as his war with Iran and his tariff war. It’s much easier for him to make false claims about elections being stolen and insist on the need for greater presidential control over our elections. He realizes, as he did during his first term, that many of his actions as president are unpopular with a majority of Americans. In my view, his attempts to exert greater control over elections are an effort to maintain political power.

What’s intensely ironic is that another major focus of Trump’s has been creating historical monuments to himself: tearing down the East Wing, painting the Reflecting Pool, trying to rename the Kennedy Center after himself and planning a massive triumphal arch. Yet what may ultimately define his place in history is something very different: being the first president to refuse to provide a peaceful transfer of power and a president who sought unprecedented federal influence over the administration of American elections.

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That — not an arch or his name on a building — may prove to be his most enduring monument.

Matthew Singerman, Newbury Park

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To the editor: The Supreme Court’s emergency ruling gave Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas an opportunity to demonstrate their willingness to risk nationwide electoral disruption. Their choice was disruption.

Voting by mail has been widely used for decades. Nevertheless, Alito and Thomas would have allowed the administration to impose an immediate overhaul less than seven weeks before the election, even as election officials warned that they were unprepared to carry it out.

It is fair to ask whether the rigid judicial approach of these two justices gives them license to ignore the real-world consequences of their decisions.

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William Goldman, Los Angeles