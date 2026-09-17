Letters to the Editor: In rolling back emissions limits, Trump endangers our planet even more

The emissions stacks of Mill Creek Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, seen from the Valley Village neighborhood of Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 14.

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To the editor: Under the guise of removing “‘red tape’ that drives up energy costs,” this administration has rolled back curbs on pollution from coal-burning power plants ( “EPA scraps power plant emissions limits in sweeping rollback,” Sept. 14).

To quote from the Los Angeles Times article, “Making electricity from coal and gas is the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. and the leading driver of climate change globally.” Yet the Environmental Protection Agency still removed those curbs.

My great-grandchildren will understand that the blistering heat they will be experiencing is the direct result of the actions of President Trump and Lee Zeldin, head of the U.S. EPA. Trump and Zeldin have also blocked giant wind turbines and solar collectors that create energy without pollution.

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This administration has seriously endangered our precious “blue marble” of a planet. Does that not make them criminally responsible?

Jack Salem, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Trump famously adopted the name “Department of War” in place of the Department of Defense.

Now, with the directive to allow unlimited pollution from fossil fuel-burning power plants, Trump might as well unofficially change the name of the Environmental Protection Agency to the “Environmental Pollution Agency.”

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Brad Golstein, Woodland Hills

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To the editor: Energy Secretary Chris Wright calls those of us working to fight climate change “climate alarmists,” as if houses being destroyed by ocean waves and people dying from excessive heat aren’t causes for alarm.

As for affordable electricity, renewable energy can be affordable. In fact, it may even be cheaper. Once the facilities are built, the utility companies don’t have to buy fuel to make electricity. The wind and sunshine are free.

Murray Zichlinsky, Long Beach