Letters to the Editor: L.A. needs to be more careful when working with homelessness charities

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To the editor: The article about money allegedly stolen from funds meant to help homeless people really angered me ( “L.A. homeless services fraud suspect spent millions on club, luxury trips, feds charge,” Sept. 16). Many of us have long suspected that much of our tax money for this problem has been siphoned into private pockets, and now that’s exactly what federal authorities are arguing. In the meantime, reputable charities that have worked hard for many years to help homeless people off the streets struggle for funds.

Some problems seem so difficult to solve (finding a cure for Alzheimer’s, for example) while others just require a touch of common sense. When it comes to dispersing funds to alleviate homelessness, why not choose organizations that have proven themselves to be honest and effective over many years? New nonprofits, after being carefully vetted, can be given a small amount of funds until they have proven themselves worthy of more. And organizations that distribute these funds (like the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority) should be carefully vetted and under the supervision of state and federal authorities.

We can do better.

Linda Mele Johnson, Long Beach

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To the editor: It should come as no surprise; millions of taxpayer dollars have allegedly been lost to fraud within the L.A. homeless system.

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LAHSA now points to implementing strong prevention protocols and compliance practices. Shouldn’t such safeguards have been in place before millions of dollars were spent?

The irony is that Los Angeles Times columnist Jackie Calmes criticizes President Trump for “throwing around taxpayers’ money” ( “Trump loves to throw around taxpayers’ money,” Sept. 17). Taxpayers are being fleeced locally as well as nationally.

When billions of dollars are being spent on homelessness issues, basic financial controls shouldn’t be an afterthought. Such necessary controls should be a starting point.

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Richard Austen, Westchester