Letters to the Editor: LA28 can’t let mountains of plastic waste be part of its legacy

The Brooklyn Blaze compete against the Dallas Dream in Long Beach on July 11. Alamitos Beach will serve as the 2028 Olympics’ beach volleyball venue.

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To the editor: The LA28 Games are poised to bring another kind of windfall, a preventable one with consequences lasting long after the Games end: plastic waste ( “A Summer Olympics economic windfall is headed for SoCal, a new analysis says,” Sept. 15).

Mega sporting events generate staggering amounts of waste, much of it single-use plastic. A 2024 study found that a single Super Bowl can produce roughly 40 tons of waste, with disposable plastic cups and food containers making up a large share. The United Nations has estimated that one major sporting event can generate up to 750,000 plastic water bottles.

Once discarded, plastic waste can not only pollute our parks and beaches, but also enter our waterways and food systems.

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There is still time for LA28 to choose a different legacy. LA28 organizers and major sponsors like Coca-Cola have an opportunity to showcase beverage systems built around reusable packaging rather than more single-use plastic. Doing so would be a win for athletes, fans, communities and the planet.

Chloe Paravicini, Venice

This writer is a Los Angeles field representative for ocean conservation group Oceana.