Letters to the Editor: LAUSD needs to finally right-size to better serve the taxpayers

Students pass by a mural as they walk to class at Barack Obama Global Prep Academy on the first day of school in Los Angeles in August.

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To the editor: The fact that the Los Angeles Unified School District is considering the hiring of a consultant to address its declining enrollment is both surprising and disappointing ( “LAUSD faces tough choices: Which schools to close, update or rebuild as enrollment dives,” Sept. 16).

The enrollment has been declining for the past two decades, from about 747,000 to around 400,000 , depending on whose numbers you use. The reasons include lower birth rates, other options such as private and charters and the perceived quality of the product being offered.

Currently, the operating deficit continues to grow, which is being covered by “reserves,” whatever that means. It is time to right-size the product to better serve the taxpayers.

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Please let me know when I can expect my consultant’s fee.

Kevin Minihan, Westchester