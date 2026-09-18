Letters to the Editor: As we head into midterms, both primary parties are failing us

To the editor: The Sunday paper, in both the primary and California sections, well describes the sense that many have as we approach the November vote. The article about the House race in California’s 22nd Congressional District might well describe the town in which I live ( “Will the economy motivate voters? This Central Valley swing district could be a test,” Sept. 13). People interviewed sound reasonable and pragmatic. Many wonder if the two primary parties even stand for anything besides self-interest.

Meanwhile, columnists Anita Chabria and Mark Z. Barabak ponder perception of image — the core theme of Sacramento politics — and Gov. Gavin Newsom ( “Gavin Newsom is a lame duck. Can his presidential hopes still take flight?,” Sept. 13). Steve Lopez and Gustavo Arellano state the condition well: Both parties deserve a good lambasting ( “Abandoned properties, fire hazards. Are L.A. mayor candidates part of the fix, or the problem?,” Sept. 12; “Your patron saints for the 2026 election,” Sept. 10). Inflation, war, relations with Canada and Mexico, immigration, education and local governance. All left unresolved.

My inclination is to vote independent and third party only. Rejecting the two dominant parties embraces one core belief: Change is needed. Every day there are more independent voters, and we represent a class willing to compromise and move forward for the common good.

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John Culbertson, Carpinteria