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Letters to the Editor: Women are crying out for more postpartum care. Listen to them

A woman in a light blue suit speaks.
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey speaks at the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

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To the editor: Society should pay attention here. Women are crying out for help (“Massachusetts governor proposes improved postpartum healthcare after Lindsay Clancy trial,” Sept. 15). At the most vulnerable time in a woman’s life — after she just gave birth to a new human being — society largely won’t notice a problem, but these women still need help. Lindsay Clancy cried out, apparently many times, and she was met with stone silence.

We can do better, like Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts. Women matter, and we deserve help.

Mindy Taylor-Ross, Venice

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