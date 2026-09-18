Letters to the Editor: Women are crying out for more postpartum care. Listen to them

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To the editor: Society should pay attention here. Women are crying out for help ( “Massachusetts governor proposes improved postpartum healthcare after Lindsay Clancy trial,” Sept. 15). At the most vulnerable time in a woman’s life — after she just gave birth to a new human being — society largely won’t notice a problem, but these women still need help. Lindsay Clancy cried out, apparently many times, and she was met with stone silence.

We can do better, like Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts. Women matter, and we deserve help.

Mindy Taylor-Ross, Venice