Letters to the Editor: How to make sure Americans remember what Trump’s done to the Kennedy Center

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To the editor: So now President Trump is holding hostage the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts because the courts won’t allow his name to be restored on the facade ( “Is Trump demolishing the Kennedy Center? What you need to know about the crisis,” Sept. 17). He claims (without any verification from outside experts) that the center is dangerously deteriorated.

There is room for a compromise here. The next (Democratic) president should have the center torn down, leave the debris where it stands and put a fence around it. Lastly, build a large structure over it that looks like a 19th century tombstone inscribed with the words, “Site of the former Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, courtesy of Donald J. Trump.”

This should please everybody.

Patrick Sullivan, Reseda

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To the editor: There’s a simple solution to the Kennedy Center’s financial woes. Ask every citizen who opposes adding Trump’s name to donate $10 to the center. That would easily fund a season or two.

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Joan May, Newport Beach