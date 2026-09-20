Letters to the Editor: As Altadena faces another potential disaster, taxpayers foot the bill

Crews remove sediment to help maximize capacity in San Gabriel Reservoir at the San Gabriel Dam near Azusa.

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To the Editor: I was distressed to read that my fire-scarred community of Altadena risks extreme floods from this year’s strong El Niño ( “Clearing out the mountain basins in case El Niño brings flooding rain,” Sept. 17). While I’m glad the city is preparing, it shows how much mitigation we’ll need — and how much it’ll cost — as our climate worsens.

L.A. County faces $4.5 billion in costs through 2040 from climate-intensified precipitation alone — the vast majority borne by taxpayers, stressing local budgets. We need billions more to deal with extreme heat, health costs and other climate harms.

It’s obscene that Big Oil soaks in multibillion-dollar profits and subsidies year after year as our community, still weary from the last disaster, bears the billion-dollar costs to buffer the next. The Legislature needs to make polluters pay for the havoc they’ve caused, so we can afford to invest in critical community protections.

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Maya Golden-Krasner, Altadena

This writer is deputy director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute.