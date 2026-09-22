Letters to the Editor: We need more reporting on the climate activists pushing back

To the editor: It was great to read Steve Lopez’s column about the activist pushback on what is happening around the climate crisis ( “We don’t need AI to threaten the future of humanity. We’ve got Trump’s climate policies,” Sept. 19). I wish there were more reporting like it. The small and big actions that individuals and groups are coming up with to take a stand in opposition to the policies and actions of this administration need attention so the pushback momentum can swell.

I swear every day I read the paper, it feels like that Don McLean “American Pie” song: “Bad news on the doorstep, I couldn’t take one more step.” So many people tell me they can’t or won’t listen to or read the news anymore; it’s too disheartening. The daily barrage of legislative cowardice and corporate avarice has become a bad-news deluge. I’m sure we are being hammered with it by the White House to keep us all feeling hopeless so that even voting won’t help.

Thanks for this. But more would be even better.

Suvan Geer, Santa Ana