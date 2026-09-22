Letters to the Editor: America’s free press hasn’t always been perfect, but it still needs to be protected

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To the editor: The American free press has throughout its history been problematic — sensationalizing, overhyping, occasionally biased, rude and frequently wrong. But, despite its flaws, it’s also indispensable to democracy. Members of the press hold our politicians and others in positions of power accountable and inform the public when these entities are reluctant to. The press has vexed presidents back to George Washington yet has never been subjected to true suppression. Until now ( “Trump says he’s banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House,” Sept. 18).

Donald Trump has pushed many presidential norms and boundaries since being re-elected, almost all to negative effect. His latest — a White House ban on certain news organizations he dislikes — may be among the most egregious. He whines about “negative coverage” and cries “fake news” all while doing things that invite deep scrutiny. I think the problem is less fake news than having a “fake” president.

Pete Skacan, Manhattan Beach

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To the editor: To determine whether Trump’s banning of what he considers three more “fake news“ outlets as right, wrong or illegal is certainly open to discussion depending on which side of the aisle you fall.

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The banished outlets claim it is absolutely their 1st Amendment right to have total access to the president and criticize or “interpret” the news as they see fit. All of those in support of Trump will claim that intentional obfuscation and/or reporting with a definite subjective slant is abusing that 1st Amendment right and not honestly informing the American public of the president’s programs or intentions.

While the news media is not some paragon of the ultimate truth, as clean and honest as the white-driven snow, Trump certainly should not be completely shielded from intense questioning, criticism or doubt.

It looks like this cat-and-mouse game will continue to end up in the courts. There, it will be determined if these various news media outlets are simply doing their jobs as reporters, or have crossed the line into outright public deception or defamation of character of the president of the United States.

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Rick Solomon, Lake Balboa

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To the editor: I heard a line in a movie once that holds true for our president: “I know you are lying because your lips are moving.” How can news be fake when every other day, Trump changes his mind and, with that, changes his policies? Banning any news agency from the White House is something that reminds us that democracy is not something to be taken for granted.

Paula Epstein, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Trump will regret this tantrum. Instead of members of the media acting as stenographers and wasting our time covering his statements, they will now be in the field reporting first-hand on his corruption, dishonesty and incompetence.

Melissa Verdugo, Rancho Palos Verdes

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To the editor: With Trump’s poll numbers falling and as oil prices, particularly diesel, are rising, his recent banning of members of the White House press corps shows him becoming even more authoritarian as president. Accusing these reporters of “FICTION and LIES” without receipts shows his desperation as the midterms approach.

Yet it was Fox News that lost a stunning $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems for knowingly spewing its own fiction and lies during the 2020 election.

Trump is determined to silence anyone who disagrees with him — a move that would make several communist leaders nod in approval. If this ban is allowed to remain, it could set up a precedent where Fox News, OAN or Newsmax could be banned during a Democratic presidency. This is not a road we should go down.

Dave Dolnick, Thousand Oaks

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To the editor: Few things in America are as sacred to our existence as “freedom of the press.” Countless numbers of Americans died to uphold that principle since the creation of our Constitution.

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Trump has clearly crossed the Rubicon in barring entire news organizations from the White House and its grounds because he thinks their coverage of him is biased and unfair. Even if that were true, history will now remember him as so thin-skinned that it suggests a worrisome emotional instability that should cause alarm to all of us.

The world is watching, Mr. President. While you may be accustomed to people walking on eggshells around you, the rest of America does not have to do so. This action puts you in the company of the worst despots in history, past and current, who suppressed free speech.

Phil Serpico, Kew Gardens, N.Y.

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To the editor: Until our honorable Supreme Court enforces the amendment protecting the freedom of the press, the honorable thing for the press reporters permitted to attend is not to attend.

Our beloved president loves to see his name in the headlines. If this is no longer available, hopefully, he will rescind his order and again allow the newspeople to see and hear his wonderful pronouncements.

Lynne Okon Scholnick, Long Beach