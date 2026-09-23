Letters to the Editor: California needs to lead by example in protecting the November elections

To the editor: Holding President Trump and the Supreme Court responsible for the legitimacy of the upcoming elections will be the biggest test of all for our compromised democracy ( “Despite court wins, California election war with Trump rages on,” Sept. 21). The leaders of California such as Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff and Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta are spearheading the state’s efforts to do just that. While a large number of Californians vote by mail, I am going to suggest to those who are able to play it extra safe by going to the polls to cast their ballot.

I am proud of our leaders in California, who are becoming stronger and more outspoken in challenging Trump’s egregious behavior, but I worry about the other states that were formerly Republican strongholds. Although his popularity is significantly waning, the perfidy of many of Trump’s followers still needs to be taken into consideration as well. As Trump has shown many times, he will stop at nothing, maneuvering every way possible to win.

The public in California, at least, is getting wiser and more outspoken about the need to ignore the attempts to challenge our votes and needs to convince other states to do so. We must lead by example.

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Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

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To the editor: A riddle for President Trump: What do vandalism of the Reflecting Pool, widespread voter fraud and the tooth fairy have in common? They are all figments of imagination.

Mark Furcick, San Pedro