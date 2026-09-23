Letters to the Editor: My parents didn’t need an El Niño year to see the ocean claim their beach house

To the editor: Patt Morrison’s excellent writing in her recent column highlighted the incredible power of water, especially in El Niño years ( “The approaching El Niño is scary, but L.A.’s starred in this horror movie before,” Sept. 17). My parents did not need an El Niño year, however, to have their own horrible experience with the force of the ocean.

In 1941, early in their marriage, they bought a little house at 5286 Ocean Blvd., at the foot of Pomona in Belmont Shore in Long Beach. It was dubbed “The McDannel Mansion.” They rented it out while my dad served in World War II, expecting to return.

Despite the nickname, the house was little more than a beach cottage, but perfect for a beach-lovin’ couple starting out in life. It was part of the California dream — swim in the morning, perhaps see a dolphin and then watch the sunset from your front porch. The sand was close by, the beach not yet widened to avoid catastrophes of the kind that befell the house.

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On Jan. 23, 1943, a huge storm hit Long Beach. The storm waves (possibly coupled with high tides) washed the house out to sea. Bystanders watched the whole scene. Someone took photos. My perfectly mannered Southern grandmother also went to say goodbye. As all the belongings of the newlyweds went to the ocean, she stood on the beach and waved, saying, “Bye bye, house.”

Lizbeth McDannel Bell, Santa Monica