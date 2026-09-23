Letters to the Editor: History shows us that the Federal Reserve can’t stop inflation

To the editor: The Federal Reserve can’t stop inflation ( “The Fed is doing its part to fight inflation. Now Congress needs to act,” Sept. 17). Inflation happens when there is insufficient production of needed products to meet demand. A major factor in the current wave of inflation is insufficient oil available to meet global demand and locally, as well as numerous needless tariffs raising prices on a wide range of products, from aluminum to tomatoes. The Fed will neither produce a barrel of oil nor reduce a single unnecessary tariff.

Contributing writer Veronique de Rugy cites the efforts of then-Fed Chair Paul Volcker in the early 1980s. He did not stop the inflation driven by the oil shocks of the 1970s. Inflation eased when the Saudis attempted to bring order to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries by increasing production to drive prices down to about $10 per barrel. At the same time, North Sea oil production was ramping up dramatically.

Again, the Fed did not produce a single barrel of oil. What the Fed accomplished was setting the stage for the more than $100-billion savings and loan bailout caused by the very high interest rates that threatened the solvency of the industry.

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De Rugy asks for “reform” of Social Security and Medicare. For Medicare, the Kaiser Family Foundation notes the Medicare Payment Advisory Council found that the George W. Bush taxpayer scam called Medicare Advantage cost 20% more than plain Medicare to the tune of $84 billion in 2025. Eliminate Medicare Advantage and save billions annually. For Social Security, eliminating the cap on wages, as was done for Medicare in 1993 in the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, would provide significant revenue to alleviate current shortfalls.

Norman Rodewald, Moorpark