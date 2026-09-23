Letters to the Editor: In the Great Barrier Reef, coral quantity shouldn’t be mistaken for quality

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To the editor: Coral cover on the Great Barrier Reef has increased, but that does not mean scientists have been “crying wolf” about its health ( “The Great Barrier Reef refuses to die on schedule,” Sept. 6).

A recently burned forest where young trees have regrown is not equivalent to one filled with mature redwoods. The same is true for reefs — weedy coral can quickly regrow following a disturbance, but slower-growing, massive species cannot. The change in coral cover looks like recovery even as the reef loses diversity, with consequences for fisheries and coastal protection .

Reef scientists make predictions based on the data available. I work on Caribbean reefs where we saw similar fluctuations in the abundance of faster-growing, branching coral through the 1980s until it flatlined . Weedier coral took over for a time, but even those species are now in decline. Coral quantity should not be mistaken for reef quality.

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Carly Kenkel, Los Angeles

This writer is an associate professor of marine and environmental biology at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts & Sciences.