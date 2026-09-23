Letters to the Editor: Macklemore broke the unspoken bond between artist and concertgoer

To the editor: Music is unique in its ability to cross barriers of politics, race, religion and even language. Anyone who has ever experienced one of those magical concerts, where the performer and the audience are completely connected for a few hours, knows that it becomes a perfect mental capsule, outside of time and space, and separated from our increasingly divided and meaner world. If ticket prices are any guide, fans highly value these moments.

There is an unspoken contract or bond between fan and performer. The fan not only pays for the musical experience, but brings his or her enthusiasm and appreciation. The performer, aside from a paycheck, values the sincere recognition of his or her music.

Ed Sheeran’s fans did not come to the concert to be lectured or “educated” by Macklemore ( “Breaking down the Ed Sheeran tour debacle,” Sept. 16). Some may have agreed with him, but others were deeply offended and their hope for that intense musical connection with the headliner was weakened. Macklemore has the freedom to speak his mind on any issue, but choosing to do so to a captive audience who was there to see another artist was pure self-righteous virtue signaling. He broke the bond.

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Joel Jaffe, Beverly Hills

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To the editor: Efforts to silence “NAZA” filmmakers and Macklemore do not amplify their work ( “Efforts to silence ‘NAZA’ filmmakers and Macklemore only amplifies their work,” Sept. 19).

It is silence that would amplify the “NAZA” filmmakers and Macklemore. Cringing acceptance means no one is any longer required to provide verified sources for accusations, so journalism or documentaries as sources of useful information are dead.

Has everyone forgotten that you are free to criticize government policies and politicians, but free speech is not absolute? While a government agency cannot fire or penalize you for criticizing its leadership, a private employer, private university or private property owner generally retains the right to enforce his or her own code of conduct and terminate or restrict you for your speech. “Not on my watch” is permitted and is exactly what Robert Kraft did in the Macklemore situation.

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The lack of awareness of any need for multiple verified sources or the right to enforce a code of conduct on one’s property more than suggests that understanding of responsible citizenship is dying. God help us.

Julia Lutch, Davis