Letters to the Editor: Unhoused Californians are being left behind in El Niño preparations
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To the editor: It was good to read that the governor is “preparing for this El Niño early because every Californian deserves to be safe in their home, connected to their community, and protected when severe weather comes” (“California declares statewide emergency ahead of projected epic El Niño storms,” Sept. 21). However, the article contains nothing about Californians who have no home to be safe in. All preparations described focus on preserving the coastline, property and transportation; none on finding and equipping buildings to function as shelter for 182,000 unhoused Californians during the days and weeks of predicted hard rain.
The extreme weather shelters that used to exist throughout Los Angeles have all but disappeared, and the 211 system does not work because there is nowhere to send people after the first hour or so. Will we be reduced to collecting and distributing ponchos and tents in the bleak hope that they will reduce shivering, illness and death?
Please, California and Los Angeles, get to work now to protect not only property but thousands of unhoused lives.
Katherine King, Venice