Letters to the Editor: Voters should give Mayor Bass credit for L.A.’s lowered crime rates

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To the editor: Shelby Grad has written an engaging and nuanced analysis of the mayor’s race in which he presents the four things he thinks will determine the election’s outcome ( “Is Bass flailing? Is Raman for real? 4 things that could decide L.A. mayor’s race,” Sept. 15). Being an experienced journalist and, of course, deputy managing editor of the Los Angeles Times, Grad probably has a lot to say about the coverage. Permit me then to offer a fifth factor that could determine the election’s result.

Namely, will voters give Mayor Karen Bass the credit — credit I believe she deserves — for the city’s extraordinarily low crime rates? For example, the number of homicides has dropped to 1966 levels , when Los Angeles’ population was around 2.6 million . Today, almost 4 million people live in Los Angeles.

Bass appointed a great chief of police, Jim McDonnell. She fought consistently to maintain the size of the police force. Also, long before Bass got into politics, she founded the Community Coalition , which has improved people’s lives in underserved, low-income communities.

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Rick Tuttle, Culver City