Letters to the Editor: Voters should give Mayor Bass credit for L.A.’s lowered crime rates
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To the editor: Shelby Grad has written an engaging and nuanced analysis of the mayor’s race in which he presents the four things he thinks will determine the election’s outcome (“Is Bass flailing? Is Raman for real? 4 things that could decide L.A. mayor’s race,” Sept. 15). Being an experienced journalist and, of course, deputy managing editor of the Los Angeles Times, Grad probably has a lot to say about the coverage. Permit me then to offer a fifth factor that could determine the election’s result.
Namely, will voters give Mayor Karen Bass the credit — credit I believe she deserves — for the city’s extraordinarily low crime rates? For example, the number of homicides has dropped to 1966 levels, when Los Angeles’ population was around 2.6 million. Today, almost 4 million people live in Los Angeles.
Bass appointed a great chief of police, Jim McDonnell. She fought consistently to maintain the size of the police force. Also, long before Bass got into politics, she founded the Community Coalition, which has improved people’s lives in underserved, low-income communities.
Rick Tuttle, Culver City