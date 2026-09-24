Letters to the Editor: Citizens United ruling proved that morality and legality don’t always coincide

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To the editor: SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West is being sued by the healthcare industry for allegedly misusing the California initiative process to coerce some members of the industry to allow their employees to unionize ( “California health clinics accuse influential union and its leader of racketeering in civil lawsuit,” Sept. 18). Brandon Thornock, chief executive of plaintiff Shasta Community Health, said, “It’s a complete waste of resources and it’s amoral.”

Is it “amoral”? The answer to that is irrelevant. The question should be, is it illegal?

Morality and legality often don’t coincide. In 2010, the Supreme Court, in its Citizens United ruling, said corporations, labor unions and exempt organizations have the 1st Amendment free-speech rights to independently spend unlimited funds to affect elections. SEIU could be seen as creatively stretching that right by using the initiative process to represent its constituents.

Was the Citizens United decision correct? That’s also irrelevant, as the Supreme Court is the ultimate arbiter of the Constitution, although the ruling could be weakened by congressional legislation. But why would Congress fight that ruling when essentially half of the senators and representatives receive political contributions from business and the other half from labor? Many from both parties take the money from both business and labor. It’s a sorry situation.

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Ron Garber, Duarte