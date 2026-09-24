Letters to the Editor: Coyotes aren’t vicious toward humans and deserve our protection

Wendy, a young coyote in Studio City, was euthanized after a severe infection destroyed part of her jawbone. Diagnostic imaging revealed she had been shot in the head twice with a pellet gun.

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To the editor: Thank you for the excellent piece about the coyote in Studio City ( “Shooting of beloved Studio City coyote Wendy sparks hunt for justice,” Sept. 9).

Predators in the midst of our all-consuming urban sprawl, including coyotes, suffer largely due to bigotry motivated by ignorance and lack of protection. The services they provide, including keeping rodents under control, justify protection. Rodents can serve as vectors for illnesses.

I often hear that coyotes are vicious and dangerous. Not true. While coyotes occasionally prey on small pets, attacks on humans are extremely rare . We are more likely to be attacked by fellow humans than by coyotes. Pets would not be preyed upon if adequately protected by their owners.

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We need to protect wildlife habitat and natural places where predators can thrive. We can coexist with this native species, providing protection individually and to their packs and their habitat.

Robert Leyland Monefeldt, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Coyotes are vilified for being hungry; they’re seen as mean and vicious. I ask people with this attitude if they felt mean the last time they sat down to eat their fast-food burgers and fries or the meal they cooked after the weekly trip to the grocery store.

Hunger is not meanness.

Naming wildlife as if they were pets doesn’t help the conundrum we are in. We are apparently unaware that we live adjacent to wildlands, in neighborhoods with empty lots and abandoned homes, pets left unattended, with garbage cans overflowing. This garbage attracts bears and rodents that coyotes like to hunt.

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People have to do better. Coyotes will always be hungry.

Caroline Brown, Sierra Madre