Letters to the Editor: L.A. can encourage apartment development without slashing Measure ULA

Paul Schon poses for a portrait in front of a building he owns on Sept. 2 in Los Angeles.

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To the editor: The article alleging a development slowdown oversimplified L.A.’s real estate market ( “Why L.A. developers aren’t building more apartments, despite epic housing shortage,” Sept. 22). First, some metrics show rising activity: According to CoStar data, multifamily construction starts surged in the first quarter of 2026 to a level higher than 90% of the quarters going back a full decade.

Second, Measure ULA doesn’t affect all housing developers. A report issued by real estate advisory consultancy BAE Urban Economics showed that it has no effect on the feasibility of most residential projects. Developer Tommy Beadel of Thomas James and HVN, asked if his company was affected by Measure ULA, explained: “We’re not a merchant builder. We develop to own, and we capitalize the deals as such. So we’re not worried about ULA.”

As indicated by staff writer Jack Flemming, L.A. can make development easier by addressing soft costs and permitting complexity. This would help nonprofit, for-profit, merchant and build-and-hold developers alike, and doesn’t require slashing our affordable housing fund, Measure ULA.

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Joe Donlin, Los Angeles

This writer is director of the United to House LA coalition, which drafted and sponsored Measure ULA.

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To the editor: On Monday, for-profit developers complained to the Los Angeles Times that rents are falling and Measure ULA makes it hard to profit from building in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council advanced a record-breaking $466-million affordable housing fund, mostly from Measure ULA ( “L.A. approves $466 million in affordable housing spending, the largest pool ever,” Sept. 23).

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The point of the housing market is to create homes for people who need them — not to protect investors’ profits. Tuesday’s vote shows that now is the perfect time to create or buy those homes.

Sale prices have fallen 30%? Sounds like a good time to use Measure ULA funds to buy apartments and make them permanently affordable. New construction slowing because profits have shrunk? Let nonprofit builders step in, using steadily growing Measure ULA revenues.

Market conservatives often say “there is no alternative” to relying on profits to deliver social goods, but Los Angeles voted in a sound alternative in the now-nearly $1.4-billion Measure ULA.

Carla de Paz, Los Angeles

This writer is executive director of Community Power Collective, an organization that works with low-income renters to win economic and social justice.